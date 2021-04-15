COVID-19 Testing at Met Campus Extended

Windsor Regional Hospital will keep its Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre open for an additional day this week.

The hospital reopened the centre on Tuesday and Thursday this week to make asymptomatic testing available for students and education workers.

According to a release, the clinic will remain open by appointment only Friday.

The hospital says the clinic at Met is for asymptomatic students along with school staff and has also been expanded for symptomatic patients.

WRH also running an assessment centre at the Ouellette campus.