COVID-19 Testing Centre Closing Down at St. Clair College

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor is being shut down as of Friday.

Windsor Regional Hospital has announced plans to close the centre after the last scheduled test tomorrow and increase testing capacity at the Ouellette campus.

On October 2, the provincial government changed the COVID-19 testing requirements, moving all testing centres to an appointment based system from a walk-in system.

Vice President of Critical Care, Karen Riddell, told AM800's The Morning Drive they were testing an average of 447 people a day but after the changes, it dropped to an average of 200 people per day.

"We have the capacity to do about 330 tests a day at the Ouellette site, which should be enough based on what we're seeing right now," she says.

Riddell adds they do have the second assessment at the Met Campus, which is now ready to go.

We'll be able to reopen that if the demand in the community changes and we'll be able to do that on a dime in a 24-hour period," she adds.

Hours at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre remain unchanged – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays.

CLICK HERE to schedule a COVID-19 assessment appointment and select a certain date/time for your appointment or by “first available time.” Please have your health card in hand when booking on-line or calling in.