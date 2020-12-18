COVID-19 Testing Centres Remain Open Through the Holidays

COVID-19 testing will continue through the holidays at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

According to a release, the testing centre at 194 Talbot St. W. will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has testing centres set up at the Met and Ouellette Campus.

The Met Campus location is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day.



Ouellette Campus is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week, but will shift to holiday hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years Day.

All COVID-19 testing is by appointment only — testing criteria can be found on both the WRH and Erie Shores HealthCare website.