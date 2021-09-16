COVID-19 testing clinic planned for Friday at St. Joseph's high school

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit wants to make sure students and staff sent home from St. Joseph's Catholic High School get tested for COVID-19.

As heard on AM800, health officials declared an outbreak at the school on Wednesday after five positive cases of the virus were identified and those who were in the building between September 7 and 9 were directed to get tested.

As a result, the health unit will be hosting a testing clinic in the school's gym from 9am to 4pm on Friday, September 17.

Anyone attending is asked to bring their health card and the outbreak letter issued by the health unit.

According to the health unit, as many as 200 students could have been exposed to the virus.

All students have been shifted to online learning and the school will be closed until further notice.