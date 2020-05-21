COVID-19 Testing in Ontario and Quebec Needs to Increase: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is echoing comments recently made by Ontario’s premier and Windsor Regional Hospital’s president and CEO when it comes to testing for COVID-19.

Speaking on Thursday, Trudeau says testing needs to increase immediately in Ontario and Quebec and plans to raise the issue on a conference call with the premiers on Thursday.

Trudeau says governments need to be able to instantly increase their testing capacity to detect and control new flare-ups of COVID-19.

Data shows less than 10-thousand tests have been processed in Ontario on each of the past three days and for a fourth straight day, the province has fallen short of its goal of doing at least 16,000 tests per day.

Premier Doug Ford says the number of tests must increase, adding he won't hesitate to roll back recovery measures if there's a surge in new cases.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, David Musyj says he shares the premier's frustration.

Also on Thursday, Prime Minsiter Trudau announced more help for Indigenous people living off reserve who are struggling because of COVID-19.

According to Trudeau, the government is sending $75-million to organizations that specifically help Indigenous people living in urban areas with issues such as food, health care and housing.

He says they deserve access to good services that are culturally appropriate

— With files from The Canadian Press