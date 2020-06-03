COVID-19 Testing Offered in Amherstburg Thursday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is offering another round of drive thru COVID-19 testing — this time in Amherstburg on Thursday.

This continues a push to bring testing to the county after hosting drive thrus in Essex Tuesday and Kingsville Wednesday.

Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo says residents have been asking for this.

"I had heard from residents that we should have something out this way. Not everyone wanted to drive to Windsor or, more importantly, were comfortable driving to Windsor to go get tested. It's taken some time to get it out here, but now they can get tested in their own community."

He says he's expecting a good turnout.

"A lot of people realize that even if you're not showing symptoms doesn't mean that you don't have it. This, I think, should help give people some peace of mind. It's in their community. So it's nice and close and hopefully everybody gets out there to get tested."

DiCarlo is encouraging residents to keep following the rules set out by the province.

"It is still pretty much what I'm living and breathing at the moment. What I find is that if we don't it's just going to start this all over again and nobody wants to go through that."

Testing in Amherstburg will take place at the Libro Centre at 3295 Meloche Rd. Thursday from 10am to 4pm.

Drive thru testing was offered in the city last Friday, Saturday and Sunday with 1,763 residents coming through to be swabbed.