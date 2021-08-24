iHeartRadio
COVID-19 Testing Urged for Anyone Who Went to Jane and Finch Classic

covid test

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is urging anyone from the area who might have attended the 43rd annual Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament in Oshawa to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

The tournament ran from August 3 to 8.

A release from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says that a number of teams and athletes from across the province attended this event, which has resulted in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in multiple jurisdictions.

The tournament was held at the Playground Global Facility on Boundary Road in Oshawa.

For information on testing, visit wechu.org.

 

With files from Aaron Mahoney

