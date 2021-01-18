COVID-19 Update at Banwell Gardens

Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor is providing an updated on a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.



The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit declared the long-term care home in outbreak on December 16 and there have been 115 active resident cases and 53 active staff cases. Forty-six residents and 48 staff members have recovered from the virus.

Sadly, 19 residents have passed away due to COVID-19 related issues and the home says it sends its deepest condolences to the families.

"We have daily calls with Public Health, and share daily updates with our residents, their families, and our staff on the status of COVID-19 in our home," said Sarah Fox, Executive Director. "Weekly testing for staff and all previously negative residents continues as we manage the outbreak."



Fox also says "We remain vigilant in all our infection prevention and control measures including, twice daily screening of residents and staff for any signs of the COVID-19 virus, residents are isolated to their rooms, receiving in room meal service and are being cared for by staff on contact droplet precautions. Staff are wearing full personal protective equipment at all times, which is well stocked in the home."