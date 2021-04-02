COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Now Available for People 60-Plus

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced a change in who can book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults 60 years and older, born in 1961 or earlier, will be able to register to book a COVID-19 vaccination as of today.

Those appointments can be booked at one of five mass vaccination clinics across Windsor-Essex but walk-ins are not permitted.

All COVID-19 vaccination appointments at targeted or mass vaccination clinics are for first doses only and will be scheduled through a single dedicated online booking system and can also be accessed from wevax.ca.

The health unit asks that family and friends of adults 60 years of age and older support their loved ones in booking an appointment.

For those unable to access the online system, help is available by calling 226-773-2200.

Due to expected call volumes initially, it may take multiple attempts to speak with a call centre representative.

The mass vaccination centres include: