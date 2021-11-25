COVID-19 vaccination deadline extended at Windsor Assembly Plant

Workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant have been given some leeway when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy, Stellantis has agreed to extend the deadline from December 17 to December 31 for employees to be fully vaccinated.

He says this will allow those retiring to leave without any worries.

"It's good to allow people to retire at the end of December without any worry. The holiday pay, the things that fit into place around the holiday pay. So we've moved that to December 31, which is a move in the right direction."

Cassidy says those looking for an exemption will be treated on a case-by-case basis.

"Still, there's going to be special exemptions, considerations on a case-by-case basis for somebody looking to retire or if there's other issues around medical or religious exemptions," he continued. "So they're dealing with those as we speak."

He's reminding workers they have until December 1 to declare their vaccination status.

"The active workers that have not declared their vaccination status as of yet, the company has told us that they are going to start disciplining as of December 1 and that they need to put their status in as to whether they're vaccinated or not."

Cassidy says employees currently off on WSIB or laid off will soon be hearing from the company as to declaring their vaccination status.

Unifor Local 444 represents over 4,000 workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant.