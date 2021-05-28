COVID-19 Vaccination not Required to Attend University of Windsor

The University of Windsor will not require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

London, Ont.'s Western University recently announced it would require students to be vaccinated against the virus if they plan to live on campus.

Patti Weir is the spokesperson for UWindsor's Return to Campus Committee. She says the UWindsor will not be following Western University's lead.

"We're just following the public health guidelines, which at this point, indicate vaccinations are not mandatory," she added. "Vaccinations are a very personal decision and there are many reasons that people use when deciding whether to be vaccinated. We are encouraging all of our students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated, but that is a personal choice."

She says existing precautions, that include daily screening questionnaires, have proven to be effective in reducing and containing outbreaks.

"Those will be used to scan in and out of buildings so we have enhanced contact tracing if we need that," she says. "We've also put enhanced handwashing and hygiene protocols in place, which will continue to be an important part of our message."

St. Clair College's John Fairley says vaccine requirements are not being considered for campuses in both Windsor and Chatham.