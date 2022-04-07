COVID-19 vaccinations clinics planned in Windsor and Leamington

Vaccinations clinics are being planned in Windsor-Essex to provide those who are eligible with a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Community Response and Stabilization Team (CRST), in conjunction with the Municipality of Leamington, will be holding vaccine clinics at the Leamington Municipal Building at 111 Erie St. N.

The walk-in clinics will take place:

April 11 to 14 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 19 to 22 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Windsor office will host a pop up location Monday, April 11, by appointment only, for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Eligible residents can visit wevax.ca to book an appointment or they can call 519-258-2146, extension 4500 for assistance.

Ontarians aged 60 and older could start booking appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday.

First Nations, Inuit and Metis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and above are also eligible.

Fourth doses are being offered at a recommended interval of five months after the initial booster shot.

Residents can book appointments through the provincial vaccine portal, public health units with separate booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics and some pharmacies.

Fourth doses are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.