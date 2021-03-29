COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Times Still Available for Seniors 70 and Older

Slower than anticipated.

That's how the CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is describing the first weekend for residents over the age of 70 to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the mass vaccination sites in the region.

Theresa Marentette says there are still appointment times available this week and is encouraging seniors to book a time slot.

"We opened it up and I think we're booking until Good Friday and I think it's slower than we anticipated," says Marentette.

She says the region has roughly 22,000 seniors between the ages of 70 to 74.

"We do know that we have had quite a bit of response because of the pharmacy rollout that 25 per cent of our over 70 age group has already been vaccinated," she says. "We hope the rest, the remainder will go online, there are available appointments and we want them to take advantage of this opportunity."

As AM800 news reported last Friday, the health unit announced it was beginning to vaccinate seniors 70 and older at one of the mass vaccination clinic in Windsor-Essex.

There are currently four mass vaccination sites in the region, with a fifth at Amherstburg's Libro Centre opening later this week.