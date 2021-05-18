COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expands in Windsor-Essex  

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has expanded its eligibility for individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday morning, youths 12 and older with health conditions under the Ministry of Health guidance document can book an appointment to receive their first dose of the vaccine at one of the mass vaccination clinics in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit says individuals between 12 and 17 will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine and those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, the health unit is also accepting appointments for individuals 16 and over who fall under group two of essential workers.

Individuals 18 and over can also book a vaccination appointment at one of the mass clinics in Windsor-Essex.