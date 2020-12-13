COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Arrive in Windsor-Essex

An estimated 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Windsor-Essex before the New Year.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says that's the regions allotment of the first 85,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. He says the number is based on population and will vaccinate 1,250 people, as two doses are needed.

"Most likely it will be individuals who are working in those high risk areas first, plus, maybe some people who aren't mobile like elderly who are chronically ill," says Musyj, who adds the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has the final say.

He tells AM800 News inoculating frontline workers will help eliminate outbreaks in care centres.

"If they get the vaccine and it's effective it could help stem the spread of this virus and help with the overall system issues," he added.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine needs to be kept between -80C and -60C and can only be moved in and out of the freezers four times before it loses its effectiveness, according to Musyj.

"They really want to control the movement of that vaccine. They want success and we want success, so at the start people are going to be coming to a centre to get vaccinated," he says.

Musyj says the exact date of delivery will vary depending on what level of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework each region is under.