COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Roll-Out in Windsor-Essex

Windsor Regional Hospital has confirmed details on the COVID-19 vaccine roll out are expected Monday.

However, sources working in the health care sector reached out to AM800 News and say COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed this week.

Several sources say they received an email confirming their vaccination appointment over the weekend — but have been advised not to discuss the location or specific times until the hospital finishes its preparations.

AM800 News has obtained a copy of a confirmation email that will not be published to protect the identity of the source.