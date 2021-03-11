COVID-19 Vaccine Information Session Planned for Thursday

A local group is hoping to clear up any questions residents have about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre is organizing two virtual educational sessions to address any concerns about getting the vaccine and what to expect after.

Nurse practitioner Carrie Pare is with the centre and says a panel of experts will be ready to answer any questions.

"We're going to come together to try to address any questions or concerns the public may have surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine," says Pare. "Our goal is to ensure that individuals are making an accurate decision based on the information they have as well as to promote some vaccine confidence throughout Windsor-Essex."

She says many are worried about the side effects of getting the shot.

"We've been getting a lot of different responses," she says. "There's a lot around, 'Do you plan on getting the vaccine?', and we're just trying to identify any gaps in information that the public may have. There's a lot of unknowns right now. So I think people are somewhat hesitant and we're just hoping to address some of those concerns with them."

Pare says there are many unknowns.

"Everyday is something new just because we know there's a lot of different vaccines coming from different directions," says Pare. "So I think it's hard for people to keep track of what's going on and where it's coming from and when it will be here. So we're hoping to sort of gather our thoughts and move forward together."

The first of the two sessions goes Thursday, March 11 at 6pm while the second is planned for Friday, March 26 at 9am.

The virtual sessions will be held via Zoom and are open to anyone.