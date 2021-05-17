COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone in Windsor-Essex

A significant COVID-19 milestone in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, more than 200,000 (203,246) people in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says if the vaccine rollout in Windsor-Essex continues at this rate, he's confident it will be a good summer for the region.

He says roughly 50 per cent of all local residents including children have been vaccinated in Windsor-Essex.

"Now that Pfizer vaccine can be given to anyone who's 12 years and older, we need to vaccine roughly 270,000 of our residents to achieve the 70 per cent coverage for 12 years and older in our region," he says.