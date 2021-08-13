COVID-19 Vaccine Required at University of Windsor

The University of Windsor has announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, faculty and students.

For anyone who will be on campus, the university says at least a first dose of a Health-Canada approved COVID-19 vaccine will be required by September 1, 2021 and a second dose will be required by October 1, 2021.

Those who do not have at least their first dose by September 1, will be subject to regular testing protocols to access campus. Accommodations can be requested for vaccination exemptions for medical reasons or under grounds protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Petar Bratic is the Vice President of Finance and Operations for the University of Windsor Students' Alliance. (UWSA)

He says the UWSA is pleased with the decision as far as 'certainty goes.'

"Now at least, there really isn't going to be an excuse to roll back classes moving forward," he says. "So what we're looking for moving forward is progress as far as more courses in-person, more in-person activity use and there really shouldn't be the need for rolling things back once everybody on campus has double protection."

Bratic feels there will be some who oppose the policy.

"There are going to be people who aren't happy," says Bratic. "Not everybody's happy but overwhelming response across Ontario has been the students support."

The school says it will continue to consult with campus stakeholders as they work to implement the new mandate.

The university had previously announced it will require all student athletes and athletic therapists to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi