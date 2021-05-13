COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Reaches Another Milestone in Windsor-Essex

Another COVID-19 vaccine milestone in Windsor-Essex.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says more than 200,000 doses (203,685) have been administered in the region.

She says over 174,000 people (174,465) have received one dose and more than 14,000 people (14,610) have received both doses.

"I think as we reach the 200,000 mark for first doses that will really be cause for celebration but you can see that we are moving well," she says. "The uptake in our area has been going very well."

Marentette says the health unit is pleased with the vaccine rollout.

"Hopefully our coverage continues to increase," says Marentette. "Having 55 per cent of adults over 18 currently immunized is really good," says Marentette.

She adds there may be some individuals who received the vaccine outside of Windsor-Essex and the province.

"We also are acknowledging that there maybe more coverage in Windsor-Essex County based on people receiving the vaccine out of our area, out of Ontario," says Marentette. "So we are looking at how do we receive that information from people who may have received their vaccine in the states."

The local vaccine rollout started in late December.