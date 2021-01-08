COVID-19 Vaccine Set to Arrive at The Village at St. Clair

One of the hardest hit long term care homes in Windsor-Essex will soon be receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement, Schlegel Villages says the Village at St. Clair is expected to receive the vaccine on January 10, with eligible residents receiving vaccination shortly after.

The home has been under a COVID-19 outbreak since early December and according to the latest case counts released by the local health unit, 150 residents have tested positive along with 105 staff members.

The statement goes on to say, the latest mass testing of residents in the 256-bed long-term care home have so far returned 68 negative results.

The village is also preparing to welcome back 20 staff members this week. The workers have been self isolating after testing positive for the virus.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Health Care (HDGH) officials have been at the home the past two weeks assisting with the outbreak but will be scaling back its physical presence within the next two weeks.

HDGH President & CEO Janice Kaffer states, "as the HDGH team comes to the end of our second week working on site at VSC, I can confidently say we have turned the corner here in controlling this tragic outbreak."

