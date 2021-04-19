COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments to Ontario Delayed

The province says additional COVID-19 vaccine delays are expected in Ontario.

According to a statement, Moderna shipments had already been delayed.

The province says it was also notified that two shipments of AstraZeneca from the federal government won't arrive until later this month and into next month.

Officials say vaccine delays would be "devastating for Ontario" as the region prepares to vaccinate younger age groups during the third wave of COVID-19.

The statement goes on to say, Premier Doug Ford reached out to Canada's ambassador to Denmark and the Consulate General of the United States to request to purchase any available supplies they may have.