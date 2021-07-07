COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects to be Expected: Dr. Wajid Ahmed

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex is reminding the public that side effects are to be expected if you receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it's not unusual to have side effects but also points out some individuals will not have any.

"It's basically telling that your body is doing what it's suppose to do and producing the immune response that it would produce in the face of any infectious agent in this case the sars-cov-2 virus, if it affects your body," says Dr. Ahmed. "The protein that is mimicking the virus, the body is creating the same response and make sure that it's ready to attack the virus if and when it enters the body."

The reminder comes after some Canadians have experienced intense reactions after a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Normal side effects include fever, soreness and headache but they can feel more intense following the second dose because your immune system has already produced antibodies from the first jab.

Steven Kerfoot, an immunologist with Western University, says mixing and matching vaccines could spark a more intense reaction for some Canadians who received Oxford-AstraZeneca first and an m-R-N-A vaccine the second time around. But blending the similarly structured m-R-N-A jabs likely doesn't cause stronger side effects.

Kerfoot says the absence of a reaction doesn't necessarily signify a weak immune system or an ineffective vaccine, and most people who don't have side effects should still be "very confident" that the shot worked.

- with files from the Canadian Press