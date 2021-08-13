COVID-19 Vaccines to be Mandatory for Federal Public Services

OTTAWA — The federal government intends to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory across the federal public service, and will require that all commercial air, interprovincial train and cruise ship passengers be fully vaccinated no later than October.

In a news conference on Friday, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said they expect Crown corporations and federally regulated agencies such as the Bank of Canada and Canada Post to follow suit.

“After months and months of deploying these vaccines literally into millions of Canadian arms, we see how effective they are. We also see what other workplaces and other public service agencies around the world have done,” said LeBlanc. “It is very much a continuation of our government’s efforts to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to protect the health and safety of Canadians.”

The ministers also noted that beyond passengers, it will require employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation space to be fully immunized against the virus.

“We have seen how devastating COVID-19 has been to our transportation and tourism sectors. We must protect the hard-won gains made by Canadians. Canadians deserve to feel confident when traveling that the environment around them is safe,” Alghabra said. “We need to regain public confidence in travel.”

He said Ottawa will work closely with stakeholders, operators, and bargaining agents, to develop “a measured and practical approach” to requiring vaccines in these sectors by the fall.

Until now, the government has largely left decisions about proof of vaccination, and whether it should be mandatory, up to the provinces.

Earlier this week, LeBlanc, Alghabra and Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino provided an update on plans to give Canadians vaccination passports for international travel, noting some form of documentation should be ready by the fall.

Alghabra said accommodations such as enhanced testing and screening will be made for those who can’t be vaccinated.

Asked what will happen to those employees in the public service who refuse vaccination for other reasons, Alghabra said they don't expect much pushback.

“My sense is that public servants are supporting and applauding this commitment and they all want to be sure they have a safe workplace. Of course, there will be some requirements for accommodation based on legitimate reasons and those will be worked out,” he said.

LeBlanc added that the government is trying to “lead by example,” as the largest Canadian employer, and hopes the move will encourage other industries to do the same.

“The Government of Canada has a large workforce and a large reach to help in the fight against COVID-19. It is both our opportunity but also our duty to lead by example,” he said.

Deb Daviiau, the president of the Professional Institute of Public Service of Canada, which represents more than 60,000 scientists and professionals employed at the federal and provincial levels of government, weighed in on the news.

“As the union representing the scientists who approved the COVID-19 vaccines, PIPSC welcomes all efforts to increase vaccination coverage in Canada,” said Daviau, in a statement to CTVNews.ca. “That includes a vaccine policy in the federal government that makes vaccines more accessible to our members and accommodates legitimate reasons for which an employee may not be vaccinated.”

The Business Council of Canada also approved of the move, dubbing it “the right thing to do” as the country faces a fourth wave of the pandemic

“Higher rates of vaccination can ensure that schools stay open, businesses continue to operate safely, and the most vulnerable members of society are protected. As Canada’s largest employer, the federal government can and must set a positive example by doing everything it can to promote vaccination in the workplace,” said president and CEO Goldy Hyder in a statement.

More than 82 per cent of eligible Canadians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.

LeBlanc said that the government doesn’t know the vaccination rate among public servants, but suspects it to be high.

The mandatory vaccination pledge was made against the backdrop of an anticipated federal election call, which if it proceeds as expected on Sept. 20 and ends in a loss of power for the governing Liberals, could render the announcement moot.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, a spokesperson for Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said while the party encourages vaccinations, they also respect Canadians’ right to choose.

“Vaccines are the most important tool in the fight against COVID-19. We encourage every Canadian who is able to get one. Conservatives support Canadians’ right to determine their own health choices. We are in a crisis and Canadians expect reasonable measures, such as rapid testing for those who are not vaccinated, to protect Canadians, especially the most vulnerable,” Mathew Clancy said.