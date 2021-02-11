COVID-19 Variant Detected in Windsor-Essex

A COVID-19 variant has been detected in Windsor-Essex.

"At this time, this was identified using the rapid screening and the specimen will now be analyzed for full genome sequence," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "Once we receive the results of full genome sequencing we will be able to share whether this is the variant from South Africa or the UK variant or any other variant."

Dr. Ahmed says the health unit was notified about the positive variant test on Wednesday.

He says the individual that tested positive went to the Zehrs store in Tecumseh on February 2 between 12pm and 2pm.

"This case during the infectious period but was not symptomatic at that time went to a grocery store in Tecumseh," he says. "While the risk is low but due to the variant of concern we want to share the information more broadly with the community with very specific timeline to ensure that everyone who visited Zehrs in Tecumseh on February 2 between 12pm and 2pm to monitor their symptoms and immediately contact the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit if they develop any symptoms."

Dr. Ahmed says the additional testing could take up to two weeks to determine which mutation of the variant it is.

He's once again asking the public to follow all public health safety measures that are in place.