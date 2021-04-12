COVID-19 Variant Discovered in School Outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. John Vianney Catholic elementary school in Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says another positive case has been confirmed in one of two cohorts that was dismissed on April 6th, this time involving a variant.

The affected cohort and entire school community has been informed but the board says the case is limited to the cohort that was already dismissed and all other students and staff are deemed low-risk and may continue attending school as usual.

Parents should continue to monitor their children for symptoms and keep them home if they're not feeling well.

