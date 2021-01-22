COVID Compliance Complaints Still Rolling In

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to field calls from the public with complaints about COVID-19 compliance.

Since November 1, the health unit has taken 513 calls, handed out 65 notices of violation and laid 23 charges.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says health unit officers continue to follow up on all of the complaints and conduct inspections.

"In many cases they are working either alone or with enforcement officers and bylaw and also we continue to be part of the provincial multi-ministry team where they have their own provincial enforcement officers working with local enforcement and doing blitzes across the province."

When it comes to the types of complaints, Marentette says there are a variety of issues.

"The complaints are sometimes around people not being screened, PPE [personal protective equipment], not wearing a mask properly, not physically distancing and also indoor capacity limits," she says.

According to Marentette, complaints are still coming in on a daily basis, adding "Pre-covid times as well, people that have an issue with various places we inspect we follow up on them."

The health unit is asking residents to call 211 if they have a complaint and if questions or complaints require further assistance from a public health professional, 211 will transfer those calls to the health unit.