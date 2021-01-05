COVID Outbreak Within Windsor Police Service

A COVID-19 outbreak is being declared at Windsor Police Service (WPS).

According to a release, the health unit declared the workplace outbreak that is confined to a single area within the service.

WPS says it has taken the appropriate measures to mitigate further spread of the virus within the workplace, while preserving the overall continuity of its operations.

A workplace outbreak is defined as two or more employees testing positive for COVID-19 within a reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.