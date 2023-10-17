Cowboys beat Chargers on Monday Night Football

(Inglewood, CA) -- Stephon Gilmore picked off Justin Herbert with under two minutes left as the Cowboys fended off the Chargers 20-17 on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

Gilmore ended Los Angeles' final drive after Brandon Aubrey hit a 39-yard field goal to give Dallas the lead for good.

Dak Prescott threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, while also running for a score.

The Cowboys improved to 4-and-2 and are second in the NFC East.

Justin Herbert passed for 227 yards, two TDs and an interception in the losing effort.

The Chargers struggled on the ground, rushing for 53 yards on 23 carries.

LA dropped to 2-and-3 on the season.

— with files from MetroSource