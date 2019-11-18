Cowboys Clip Lowly Lions

Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys held off the Detroit Lions 35-27 at Ford Field.

Ezekiel Elliott had a TD catch and ran in for a score, while Tony Pollard and Randall Cobb also had TD receptions.

Michael Gallup posted nine catches for 148 yards as Dallas won for the third time in four NFL games.

The Cowboys lead the NFC East with a 6-and-4 record. Jeff Driskel, filling in for injured Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another.

Marvin Jones Jr. had touchdown receptions of 11 and 25 yards for the Lions, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Detroit is 3-6-and-1 overall.