Cowboys defense smothers Lions

(Arlington, TX) -- The Dallas Cowboys forced five turnovers in a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys trailed at halftime before scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half.

Dak Prescott made his first start at quarterback since Week One and passed for 207 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys remain in third place in the crowded NFC East at 5-and-2.

Jared Goff had 228 passing yards and two interceptions in the losing effort.

The Lions are in last place in the NFC North at 1-and-5.

— with files from MetroSource