Cowboys knock off Giants on Monday Night Football


(East Rutherford, NJ)  --  Cooper Rush threw a go-ahead touchdown to CeeDee Lamb as the Cowboys knocked off the Giants 23-16 in a Monday night showdown.  

Rush helped Dallas take a 20-13 lead in the fourth quarter with a one-yard touchdown pass to Lamb, who finished with 87 receiving yards.  

Tony Pollard rushed for a game-high 105 yards and Ezekiel Elliott added 73 yards and a score.  

The Cowboys improved to 2-and-1.  

New York had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth, but Daniel Jones threw an interception to end the game.  

The Giants took their first loss to fall to 2-and-1.  

— with files from MetroSource

