Cowboys Lose Dak to Ankle Injury

Greg Zuerlein's 34-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Dallas Cowboys to a wild 37-34 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

The news was not all good for Dallas, however, as quarterback Dak Prescott was lost to a third-quarter ankle injury.

The Cowboys quarterback suffered a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle during the win over the Giants.

Prescott has never missed a start in four-plus seasons with the Cowboys and was on track to have a career year.

Backup Andy Dalton led a drive that ended with Greg Zuerlein's 34-yard field goal as time expired. Dalton entered the game when Prescott sustained his gruesome injury not long after his first career touchdown catch.

Prescott was injured while being taken down by defensive back Logan Ryan at the end of a 9-yard run in the third quarter.

with files from Associated Press