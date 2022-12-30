Cowboys top Titans on Thursday Night Football

(Nashville, TN) -- The Cowboys collected their second straight win after taking down the Tennessee Titans 27-13 in Nashville.

Dak Prescott led Dallas with 282 yards through the air to go with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 100 yards to help the Cowboys improve to 12-and-4.

Dallas currently holds the top Wild Card spot in the NFC.

The Titans have now dropped each of their last six games.

Joshua Dobbs threw for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Tennessee is now 7-and-9 heading into its divisional showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

The winner of that game clinches the AFC South.

— with files from MetroSource