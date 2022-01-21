Coyote breeding season set to begin, bolder behaviour possible

A reminder to people living in LaSalle that coyotes are entering their breeding season and may behave bolder than usual.

The coyote breeding season generally lasts from January until the end of March, but LaSalle police want everyone to know that coyote behaviour during this time may be bolder and they may be more protective of their territory.

Senior Constable Terry Seguin says "it's best to avoid them, don't antagonize them and try to avoid them if possible."

In Jan. 2021, the LaSalle Police Service received a number of calls regarding coyote sightings. Between the end 2021 and early 2022, only two calls regarding coyotes have been received by police.

Seguin says coyotes are everywhere in many urban areas like LaSalle and bigger centres like Toronto and Chicago.

"Just because you don't see them, doesn't mean they're not there," he says "You have to remain vigilant, educate yourself on how to live with wildlife."

In previous years, several coyote attacks involving domestic pets were reported in the town.

Seguin says everyone needs to educate themselves on how to make their property less attractive to coyotes, which including cleaning up after your pets.

"Animal feces is a big attractant. They are K9's, they are attracted to other K9's and they may view other smaller K9's as prey. They don't differentiate, they don't look at is as someone's beloved pet, they look at it as food. So do what you can, get educated," he adds.

Police remind the public, unless the coyote is posing an imminent threat, please do not call 911. The line is reserved for emergencies only. If necessary, you can contact the LaSalle Police Service directly at 519 969-5210.

You can find more information on how to live with coyotes and make your property less attractive to coyotes on the Ministry of Natural Resources website and Town of LaSalle website.