Coyotes and Capitals Win

Antti Raanta made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season and 12th of his career as the Arizona Coyotes blanked the L.A. Kings 3-0.

Conor Garland and Derek Stepan scored first-period goals for Arizona, and Jakob Chychrun scored in the second.

The Coyotes posted their second consecutive 3-0 shutout and have won four-of-five overall.

Former Spitfire Jack Campbell allowed all three goals on 27 shots for Los Angeles, which saw its three-game winning streak end.

Also in the NHL on Monday night, five different Capitals scored goals as they cruised past the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 in D.C.

Former Windsor Spitifre Richard Panik got Washington on the board just 50 seconds into the opening frame.

Alex Ovechkin and Chandler Stephenson added goals in the second, and Jakob Vrana made it 4-0 early in the third. Tom Wilson tacked on an insurance goal late as the Caps won their second straight.

The Caps' Garnet Hathaway was tossed for spitting on the Ducks' Erik Gudbranson during a scrum.