Coyotes may act bolder than usual during mating season say LaSalle police

It is coyote breeding season and the LaSalle Police Service is reminding everyone that the animals may act bolder than usual.

Senior Constable Terry Seguin says the coyote breeding season usually last until the end of March.

"During this mating time, they become a little bit more territorial and they can become a little bit bold or protective of their properties. The best thing to do is just back away, stay away from them and give them a wide berth," he says.

Coyotes generally do not pose a danger to people, but can pose a danger for pets. Residents who live or walk near typical coyote habitat including creeks, forests ,and open spaces, are advised to take extra caution.

In previous years, several coyote attacks on domestic pets were reported in LaSalle.

If you see a coyote, keep your distance and the animal will most likely avoid you, also never approach, touch, or feed a wild animal.

Residents are reminded to keep trash cans covered, avoid leaving pets outside unattended, when walking your dog, keep them on a leash and close by, and cats should be kept indoors or supervised while outside.

Seguin says this is not just a LaSalle issue.

"Coyotes are everywhere. They're in major urban centres like Windsor, Toronto, Chicago, they're all over North America. This isn't an isolated issues within the town," he adds."

If any wild animal poses an immediate threat or danger to public safety, call 9-1-1. If the coyote is not posing an imminent threat, police say DON'T call 9-1-1.

If you would like to report a coyote sighting, call the LaSalle Police non-emergency line at 519-969-5210.

For more information on how to deal with coyotes around your property, click here.