Coyotes Sign Christian Fischer to 2-Year Deal

The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a two-year contract. Terms of the deal were not released.

The 23-year-old Fischer was a restricted free agent after finishing with six goals and three assists in 56 games with the Coyotes last season.

The bruising 6-foot-2, 214-pound Chicago native also finished third on the team with 140 hits to help Arizona end an eight-year post-season drought with a trip to the NHL playoff bubble.

In other ice news:

The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a one-year deal with restricted free agent Tyson Jost.

The 22-year-old forward scored eight goals and had 15 assists in 67 games for the Avalanche last season. He was a first-round selection by Colorado in 2016.

The Avalanche also signed goaltender Hunter Miska to a two-year extension.

Miska played in 26 games for the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. He went 16-6-3 with a 2.48 goals-against average.

with files from Canadian Press