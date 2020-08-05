Coyotes Skate Past Preds

Conor Garland and Taylor Hall each scored in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Wednesday.

Now the Coyotes, seeded 11th in the West in the NHL's restart, can eliminate the sixth-seeded Predators in Game 4 on Friday in this best-of-five qualifying series.

Christian Dvorak scored on Arizona's first shot of the game, and Coyotes scored three in the third for the victory capped by Carl Soderberg's empty-netter inside the final two minutes.

The Predators thought they had a 2-1 lead 1:13 into the third period on a goal by Kyle Turris, but the Coyotes won their challenge of offside with Nashville centre Matt Duchene found over the blue line on review. Turris later hit the post with 6:19 left.

Garland put the Coyotes ahead to stay with his wrister from the slot at 7:08 of the third. Hall padded the lead with 4:22 left with his first goal of the series on a snap shot from the left circle.

The Coyotes had been 1-of-9 on the man advantage through the first two games.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves for the victory in his third start in four games and second in as many days.

Other NHL scores from August 5, 2020

Florida Panthers 3, New York Islanders 2 (Islanders lead Best-of-Five Qualifying Series, 2-1)

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Boston Bruins 2

Colorado Avalanche 4, Dallas Stars 0

Montreal Canadiens 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (Canadiens lead Best-of-Five Qualifying Series, 2-1)

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Edmonton Oilers 3 (Blackhawks lead BEst-of-Five Qualifying Series, 2-1)

