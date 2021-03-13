Crack, Fentanyl, and Meth Seized in Windsor Drug Bust

A man known to police is at the centre of the latest drug bust in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Drug and Guns Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation last month that resulted in two search warrants being executed Wednesday.

According to police, a home in the 3200 block of Turner Road and a home in the 600 block of Capitol Street were raided, turning up crack, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Michael Allard of Windsor was arrested and charged with five counts of drug possession with the purpose of trafficking.

The 37-year-old had been at the centre of a standoff with police in the 600 block of Capital Street in April of 2019 that resulted in assault charges.

Allard was also arrested in the same neighbourhood in 2018 after police seized a quantity of fentanyl in powder form.

In 2017, Allard served a year and a half in prison after pleading guilty to uttering death threats and deriving a financial benefit from prostitution.

A 30-year-old woman from Windsor was also arrested and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking Wednesday, but was not named by police.