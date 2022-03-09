Crash between a van and a motorcycle leads to an arrest

A Windsor man is facing multiple charges following a crash between a van and a motorcycle.

Around 4:30 p.m. on March 8, Windsor police officers were called to a crash at Wyandotte Street East at Marentette Avenue.

Police say a motorcyclist fled the scene prior before officers arrived but police were able to get a description of the driver.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle was reported stolen on March 5 from a residence in the 800 block of Bruce Avenue.

Almost 30 minutes after the crash, officers located a suspect in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue and arrested him without incident.

It was determined that the motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries from the collision and was transported to hospital.

A 32-year-old Windsor man is charged with possession of a stolen property under $5,000, fail to comply with a release order, fail to stop after an accident and seven counts of driving while prohibited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.