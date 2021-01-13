Crash Causes Brief Power Outage

Provincial police in Tecumseh are investigating a two vehicle crash.

It happened Tuesday night on Highway 3 at Oldcastle Road between a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a gold/brown coloured Lexus.

According to police, the collision caused a brief power outage.

Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say several people stopped at the scene to assist and are asking those who witnessed the collision or have any information to come forward and call police.