A crash involving a pair of tractor trailers has closed Hwy. 3 in Windsor, Ont.

Provincial police reported the collision near Walker Road around 2:30 pm Friday.

The stretch of highway will be closed between Walker and Oldcastle Roads for several hours while the debris is cleared, according to OPP.

Listener photos show what appears to be sand covering most of the road where the crash occurred.

No word on Injuries or charges.