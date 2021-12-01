Crash closes sections of Banwell Road and County Road 42

A section of Banwell Road along with County Road 42 are closed after a single vehicle collision.

Provincial police in Tecumseh say Banwell Road is closed from Intersection Road to County Road 42 and County Road 42 is closed from Lesperance Road to Concession Road 11 after damages to the traffic lights at the intersection of Banwell Road and County Road 42.

According to police, emergency personnel responded to the intersection just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning for a single vehicle crash.

The lone occupant was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say access at the intersection is only available for school and for local businesses.

All other drivers will need to use alternate routes.

The area is expected to be closed until early this afternoon.