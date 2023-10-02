Crash in Lakeshore results in multiple charges against a Windsor man

A crash in Lakeshore has resulted in multiple charges against a Windsor man.

On Sept. 30 at 8:13 a.m., members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment and Essex Windsor EMS responded to a single vehicle into the ditch on County Road 46.

An investigation released a vehicle had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.

After speaking with the driver, officers say they observed signs of impairment and the driver was arrested without incident.

The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle has been reported stolen and officers also located suspected methamphetamines.

A 36-year-old Windsor man is charged with operation while impaired, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine, and driving while under suspension.

A 90-day drivers licence suspension was also issued.