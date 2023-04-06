Crash in LaSalle leads to impaired driving charge

The LaSalle Police Service has charged one man after an early morning crash in the town.

Just after 6 a.m. on April 6, officers responded to the 1100 block of Morton Drive for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.

An investigation determined a vehicle lost control and left the roadway before striking two parked vehicles in a nearby driveway.

The driver was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

An adult male has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while exceeding the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result, his licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

These charges have not been tested in court.