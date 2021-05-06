iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Crash in Leamington Sends Three to Hospital

AM800-News-Leamington-Crash-OPP-May-5-2021.jpg

Provincial police in Leamington have charged a 43-year-old woman after a two vehicle crash.

According to police, officers along with EMS personnel responded to the collision at the intersection of Mersea Road 12 and Mersea Road C in Leamington Wednesday night.

Police say a Honda travelling westbound on Mersea Road C went through the intersection hitting a Hyundai that was travelling southbound on Mersea Road 12. 

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a Leamington woman was charged with disobey stop sign - fail to stop.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE