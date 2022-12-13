Crash in parking lot results in an impaired driving charge

Another impaired driving charge in Essex County.

Provincial police say a 28-year-old from Leamington is charged with operation while impaired after a single vehicle collision.

Police say it happened early Monday morning at approximately 6:15 a.m. in a parking lot of a business on Erie Street South in Leamington.

According to police, officers arrived on scene, located the vehicle and spoke to the driver.

Police say they had reason to believe the individual was impaired by drug and was taken into custody for further testing.

The driver will now appear in court at a later date.