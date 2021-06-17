Crash in Sandwich Town Leads to Drug Charges

A Windsor man is facing drug charges after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sandwich Town.

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were on patrol and heard a possible collision in the area of Sandwich and Brock St.

Two severely damaged vehicles were located at the scene and police were told a male driver left on foot.

The man was arrested nearby and found to be in possession of fentanyl and a quantity of Canadian cash.

As a result, 41-year-old Abbas Zeidan has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, leaving the scene of a collision and failing to comply with a release order.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and are asking residents in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.



Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.