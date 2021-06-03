Crash Involving a Motorcycle and a Police Cruiser Under Investigation

A crash involving a motorcycle and a police cruiser is under investigation in Walkerville.

Windsor Police Service says a motorcyclist rear-ended a police cruiser on Moy Avenue near Ellis Street East just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

A police cruiser can be seen with damage to the rear bumper and the motorcycle remains on the pavement behind the vehicle.

No word on injuries, but police say the road is closed while they reconstruct the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released when it's available.